Ghana: Opposition NDC rejects presidential election results

The leading opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its rejection of the result of the presidential election announced on Wednesday night by the country’s Electoral Commission (EC).The NDA, whose presidential candidate and former President John Mahama, was declared second with 6,214,889 and 47.366% of votes cast, behind President Nana Akufo Addo, who was declared winner of the election with 6,730,413 and 51.595%, rejected the results of the December 7 presidential election.

The Minority Leader of the NDC in Parliament, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, who spoke on behalf of the presidential candidate of the NDC, Mr. John Mahama, told a news conference on Wednesday that after extensive consultations and analysis of the results of the presidential election by the party, it concluded that it was a flawed and discredited election.

“We roundly reject and outrightly reject the declaration of the sitting President as the winner of the 2020 elections,” local media reports quoted Iddrisu as saying.

He added that Mr. Mahama would address the nation with figures and other incontrovertible evidence to back the NDC’s claims.