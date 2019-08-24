Ghana: Opposition NDC vote in parliamentary primaries

Ghana’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are heading to the polls on Saturday to elect parliamentary candidates ahead of general elections slated for November 7, 2020.Voting started exactly at 7:00 a.m. in all the 157 constituencies in the country.

It follows the suspension of voting in 118 constituencies after a flood of petitions filed by some aspirants citing unfair treatment allegedly meted out to them by some NDC executives who refused to hand them nomination forms.

The founder of the NDC, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings cast his vote for his choice of candidate in the parliamentary primaries at Korle Clottey Constituency in Accra where his eldest daughter Dr. Zanetor Rawlings is seeking re-election to contest next year’s election.

In all 524 aspirants have been cleared by the NDC to contest in the polls while the rest of the primaries are expected to be held later this year.

According to the General Secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedua Nketia there would be no election in 39 constituencies where incumbent MPs and other aspirants are contesting unopposed for the first time in the history of the party.

Political observers say the outcome of the primaries would determine the chances of the party in the 2020 general elections.

Voting would end at 5 pm on Saturday.