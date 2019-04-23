Ghana: Opposition party begins restructuring exercise

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has on Tuesday announced the opening of the filing of nominations for prospective regional executives to be elected to serve in the six newly created regions as part of its restructuring exercise.The party initially scheduled the election for 22nd – 23rd April, 2019, but the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said the date was changed to allow prospective aspirants a little more time to complete the filing process.

Meanwhile, Citi Fm reports on Tuesday that barring any last minute hitches, the party is expected to elect the regional executives on Saturday, May 25.

The party recently held a national delegates congress across the various constituency offices, where former President John Dramani Mahama was elected to lead the largest opposition party into the 2020 general elections.