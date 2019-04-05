Ghana opposition slams gov’t ‘propaganda’ over economy

The leader of the Ghana’s largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has slammed the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for what he called propaganda over the ailing economy.Speaking on Thursday at an NDC Public Lecture on Economy to rebut the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s Economic Management Team Town Hall Meeting which was held on Wednesday, former President Mahama said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo’s government could go on deceiving Ghanaians on the economy but the reality would expose him.

Referring to Vice President Dr Bawumia as “Adam Smith Economist”, he said, Dr Bawumia’s presentation were mere propaganda on the economy as Ghanaians were suffering from hardships under the NPP government.

Various speakers including former deputy finance minister, agricultural and energy ministers presented state of the sectors of the economy during the public lecture.

Mr Mahama recounted what his public relations lecturer told them in class saying “in packaging news or message to the general public they should be reminded of the truth if they wanted to save the image of the institutions they work with.”

“The NPP public relations are full of packaging lies to shore up the image of the government but Ghanaians are aware of the real situation on the ground” he added.

Dr Bawumia on Wednesday said the worst performance of the NPP was the best performance of the NDC and that government with immediate effect had reduced import duties by 50 percent while importers of vehicle would enjoy 30 percent reduction.

The issue had generated heated arguments among the business community in Ghana.