Ghana: Parliament approves deputy special prosecutor

The Ghanaian Parliament on Tuesday approved the nomination of Ms. Jane Cynthia lamptey, as the Deputy Special Prosecutor, APA learns here on Wednesday.Ms. Lamptey was appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa in consultation with the Council of State and was vetted by Parliament last week.

She is therefore expected to support Mr. Martin Amidu, Ghana’s pioneer Special Prosecutor, in fighting against crimes committed against the nation by politicians, public and civil servants etc.

The 59-year old was once the deputy director of public prosecutions, and is seen as the right choice to support the fight against corruption and other forms of crimes committed against the state.