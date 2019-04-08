Ghana: Peace council to meet with two leading parties

The Ghana National Peace Council (NPC) has scheduled a meeting between the two major political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as part of efforts to address the issue of political vigilantism.The NPC, under the chairmanship of Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, was called in to mediate after President Nana Akufo-Addo called on the two parties to come together and address the issue, which was largely introduced by some individuals in the two main parties.

The Daily Graphic reports that a copy of a letter signed by the Secretary of the NPC, Mr. George Amoh, addressed to the NDC, said the maiden meeting towards addressing political vigilantism would basically focus on terms of engagement and set ground rules.

Political vigilantism, which has silently crawled into the main political parties, has recently been condemned by Ghanaians, following some incidents in Kumasi and Accra, where political vigilantes have chastised their party members and opponents for going contrary to their beliefs.