Ghana picks first gold medal in All African Games

The Ghanaian female high jumper, Amoanimaa Rose Yeboah, on Tuesday picked the country’s first gold medal at the All African Games in Rabat, Morocco.She attained the feat with a 1.84 meter jump, beating Morocco’s Siba Rhizlane, 1.81 meters and Ethiopia’s Ubang Ariyat Dibow, 1.81 meters to silver and bronze respectively.

Ghana has so far won five medals and the gold medal is expected to boost the morale of the other contenders.

In a related development, the Daily Graphic reports on Wednesday that a teenage weightlifter for Ghana, Winnifred Ntumi, has received a $3,000 prize money from the Ministry of Youth and Sports for winning three bronze medals in the ongoing All African Games.

The weightlifter won three medals in the 45kg category.