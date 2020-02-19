Ghana places 2nd in female business managers ranking – Official

Ghana has been named as the second country in the world with the highest number of women in business management positions.The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Mrs. Elsie Awadzi, who disclosed this, said out of 58 markets profiled by the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurship across the world, 37.9 percent of them were owned by Ghanaian women.

Speaking at the National Women’s Dialogue in Accra, Mrs. Awadzi said that apart from the entrepreneurship feat chalked by Ghanaian women, their participation in the labour force and business leadership was laudable.

The report by Ghanaian Times on Wednesday said that Mrs. Awadzi noted that when women are given the opportunity to perform, they excel in their endeavours and called for more support for women in businesses.