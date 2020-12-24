Ghana: Police announce ban on further protests in Accra by NDC

The Accra Regional Police Command says that it has secured a restraining order against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from embarking on further protests in Accra.The Police Command said in a statement on Wednesday that the prohibition order followed an affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of NDC, Kobina Ade Coker, on the party’s intentions to stage protests in constituencies across the Greater Accra region.

“The request by the NDC cannot obviously be met by the police in view of ongoing post-election and multifaceted security operations for the festive season and beyond,” the statement said.

It will be recalled that the NDC rejected the declaration of President Akufo-Addo by the Electoral Commission as President-elect for alleged irregularities and indicated its plan to seek legal redress.

But the supporters of the NDC have since been engaging in nationwide protests over the outcome of the December 7, 2020 elections.