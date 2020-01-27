Ghana: Police arrest opposition spokesperson for alleged cyber crime

Published on 27.01.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress

(NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has been arrested by the police.His arrest is in connection with his alleged involvement in forgery and attempts to

spread false information to cause fear and panic, reports monitored by APA has

revealed.

According to reports by Citi FM, Gyamfi was picked up at the premises of UTV in

Accra on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lawyer for Sammy Gyamfi, Edudzi Tamakloe, expressed his

displessure with the arrest, saying that it is suppression of his client’s rights.

“As you are aware, based on the instruction of Sammy Gyamfi, we caused a human

rights application to be filed. While an application is pending, an application for

injunction was subsequently filed. I have personally followed up with a letter to the

police. I met the one in charge of cybercrime in his office and delivered the letter to

him.

He indicated to me that he would consult the legal department and respond to me

appropriately on the request that we made before the police.

From the time we sent the letter to the police to date, the Ghana Police has not

responded. That is the regrettable low that the Akufo Addo administration has

taken the law to.

Gyamfi’s arrest comes weeks after he turned down an invitation by the Criminal

Investigations Department (CID) after he filed a suit to stop the police from examining

his phone records and gaining access to his Facebook account.

In a suit at the Accra High Court, he demanded an injunction on an earlier court

warrant by the Kaneshi District Court for the seizure of his electronic gadgets.

He argued in the suit that the police “failed to establish any legal basis to have access

to the applicant’s phone records when it failed to show any probable cause that the

applicant has or is about to commit the alleged crime to justify the revocation of the

applicant’s right to privacy and the protection of same.”

He also said that the police had not provided the document he allegedly forged “and

any evidence of the said forgery”.