Ghana: Police arrest suspected murderer of investigative journalist

The police in Accra on Thursday afternoon announced the arrest of the suspected murderer of Ahmed Suale, an investigative journalist with the Tiger Eye PI.Abdul-Rashid Meizongo, 29, suspected to be one of the assailants, who attacked and killed Suale at Madina, a suburb of Accra, is currently in police custody pending further investigation.

He is also alleged to have offered GH¢200,000 ($4,000) to the police as bribe to discontinue the case.

Briefing the press in Accra, the Greater Accra Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kweku Boadu-Peprah, said on April 11, 2019 at about 10.30 am, the suspect arranged a meeting at the West Hills Mall in Accra where he was going to bribe the police to prevent them from arresting him (Meizongo).

He noted that in the process, he was arrested and the said amount of money retrieved from him.

Following the death of Suale, who was a core member of the team of the ace international journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, several prominent members of the society have been questioned by the police.

They include member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and former GFA President, Kwasi Nyantakyi.