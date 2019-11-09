Ghana Police chief indicted over ‘coup plot’

Ghana’s Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzor who is linked to a recent coup plot has been indicted by the Ghana Police Administration, APA has learnt Saturday.ACP Agordor, a former head of the Transformation Office of the Ghana Police Service is currently standing trial following his arrest by the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) last week in connection to alleged coup plot which was uncovered in October.

He has been arraigned before the Kaneshie Magistrate Court in Accra while investigations on his alleged involvement of is underway.

It is not clear whether he has owned up to or denied any wrongdoing.

Dr. Agordzor was known as an outspoken police chief and some of his comments on national security issues usually went viral.

He is alleged to have communicated on social media with Dr. Yao MacPalm, the main suspect in the coup plot.

His trial attracted huge crowds at the court.