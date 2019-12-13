Ghana: Police Chief warning to criminals, new Chief Justice, others grab media spotlight

The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, Daily Guide and the Chronicle newspapers on Friday focus on the Inspector General of Police warning to the criminals, appointment of the new Chief Justice, call off strike by striking teachers and the filing of case in court against the Auditor General by Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo over US$1million audit contract.The Daily Graphic reports that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mr. James Oppong Boanuh has issued strong warning to criminals who intend to strike this Christmas that the police would deal with them ruthlessly.

“Let me once again caution all potential criminals to desist from any nefarious activity intended to ruin the peaceful celebration of the Yuletide because the police are ready to deal decisively with them.”

All the papers also report on the appointment of the Supreme Court Judge, Justice Anin Yeboah as the Chief Justice designate, with Ghanaian Times reporting that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has tapped Justice Anin Yeboah as Chief Justice with his nomination subject to Parliamentary approval in line with Article 144 (1) of the 1992 Republican Constitution.

Daily Graphic once gain gave prominence to the call off strike by the striking Ghanaian teachers over unpaid salary arrears between 2012-2016 saying the teachers called off the strike on Thursday following court injunction secured by the Ghana Labour Commission which described the strike as illegal.

The Ghana Times again reports that the Senior Minister, Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo and four others have filed an appeal before an Accra High Court against the Auditor General’s disallowance of a US$1million payment made by the minister to private United Kingdom based firm Kroll&Associates.