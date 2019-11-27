Ghana: Police deploy 15,000 officers for Xmas operations

The Ghana Police Service has announced the deployment of 15,000 men to
ensure the safety of the public before, during and after the Christmas, APA
learns on Wednesday in Accra.The deployment dubbed, “Operation Father Christmas”, was launched by the
Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, in Accra.
“Let me sound a stern warning to anyone or group of persons, who intend to use the
Christmas and New Year festive period to perpetrate any form of criminal activity to
note that the Police Service together with our sister security organisation will deal
decisively with them,” he said.
The deployment of the officers, he explained, would be based on the size of the
population.
The Father Christmas operations of the police have become an annual affair, where the police
increase visibility to control crime in the society.