Ghana: Police deploy 15,000 officers for Xmas operations

Published on 27.11.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

The Ghana Police Service has announced the deployment of 15,000 men to

ensure the safety of the public before, during and after the Christmas, APA

learns on Wednesday in Accra.The deployment dubbed, “Operation Father Christmas”, was launched by the

Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, in Accra.

“Let me sound a stern warning to anyone or group of persons, who intend to use the

Christmas and New Year festive period to perpetrate any form of criminal activity to

note that the Police Service together with our sister security organisation will deal

decisively with them,” he said.

The deployment of the officers, he explained, would be based on the size of the

population.

The Father Christmas operations of the police have become an annual affair, where the police

increase visibility to control crime in the society.