Ghana: Police interdict officer for shooting football fan

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has interdicted a police officer, who allegedly shot and injured an Asante Kotoko fan with a rubber bullet at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday.The incident occurred when supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC went on the rampage after their league match against Brekum Chelsea FC at the Stadium, in which Kotoko lost 0-1 to Berekum Chelsea at home.

The fans of the Porcupine Warriors were up in arms over a decision by the referee to send the defender, Empem Dacosta, off the field.

The fans allegedly damaged some police vehicles and injured some police officers with stones.

“It was during this period that a police officer was alleged to have shot rubber bullets into the crowd, injuring one of the Kotoko fans in the face,” the police said in a statement.

The Ashanti Regional Command said it had taken a “serious view of the incident and subsequently commenced an investigation into the action of the police officer involved in the shooting”.

The officer has been interdicted on the instruction of the Regional Commander, pending investigation,” the statement added.

Although the police have not given out the details of the affected officer, but they have called on persons with information about the incident to help in the investigations.

The injured person, who was initially reported dead, is currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.