Ghana: Police investigate Nigerian professor over xenophobia comments

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited for questioning a Nigerian Professor with the University of Education, Winneba, Prof. Austin Nwagbara, for calling on his ‘countrymen’ to act against Ghanaians badmouthing Nigerians.Prof. Nwagbara in a viral video said Nigerians should react in the wake of reports of crimes and kidnapping against them by withdrawing their manpower and financial investments in Ghana.

In the video, he said there was a bad image for Africa’s most populous country should reverse through the press by using powerful media organisations available to them.

“There is active online and social media presence…let them come and take documentaries of experiences of Nigerians in Ghana and blast it all over the world. In three days, Ghana will respond and this was greeted with claps and shouts of endorsements…you cannot be here and suffering…

“…go to the students and business communities…come to the Embassy and confront the officials with information and air it and within one week I can tell you what is going to happen…the present Ghanaian government came on the back of Nigerian bashing…,” he said.

According to the former visiting Professor to the University of Ghana (UG), Ghanaians have sold Nigerians as criminals and “we have bought it and that is why we are owning up to it”.

“We are bad just like any other community and we are good just like any other community, so we cannot take ownership of bad and say it is ours. We are just like them…,” he said.

Joy News reports that Prof. Nwagbara has reported himself to the CID in the company of the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Micheal Olufemi Abikoy, for interrogation.

He has been charged with incitement to breach the peace and was released on bail and is expected to be reporting to the police periodically until a final determination of the case as investigators are currently preparing a docket on the matter.