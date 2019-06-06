Ghana: Police mount search for kidnappers of 2 Canadian women

The Police in Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, have mounted a search for some men, who allegedly abducted two Canadian women in Ahodwo, a suburb of Kumasi, on Tuesday.Reports on Thursday morning say the police in the region have refused to divulge the details, but assured that the case is under investigation.

Luv Fm checks reveal that the two women were forced into a vehicle at about 8:20 pm that day when they stepped out of their apartment at Silver Spring in Kumasi.

Reports indicate that one of the victims, identified only as Lauren, is in Ghana with her other colleague on an exchange programme with the Entrepreneurship Department of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU).

Other media sources have reported that the Canadian Embassy is collaborating with the Ghanaian police to locate the victims.

The kidnap story comes a few weeks after a 30-year-old Indian man was kidnapped in Kumasi by gun-wielding men.

The kidnappers demanded a $500,000 ransom from his family after sending photos of the victim to his family with a gun pointed to his head.

He was later rescued at Parkoso in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality by a team of police officers.