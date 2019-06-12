Ghana: Police release NDC Chairman

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has been released from police custody after being detained for about five hours on Tuesday.He is to report back to the police on Thursday, June 13.

Mr. Ampofo’s electronic gadgets were, however, confiscated by the police, after reporting to the police on Tuesday, following the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Ampofo’s home was also searched by the police, but it was yet unclear why the warrant was issued for his arrest.

Joy Fm reports on Wednesday that Ofosu Ampofo last month refused to honour an invitation to report to the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to assist in investigations into the recent spate of kidnappings and arson in the country.

According to the earlier invitation, some suspects had named Ofosu Ampofo during police interrogations.

The Chairman is currently on trial for allegedly inciting some of his party’s supporters to engage in violent protests in apparent reaction to the violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

It was gathered that his arrest was linked to the leaked recording in which he allegedly sanctioned verbal attacks on some public officers like the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson and the National Peace Council Chairperson.

Ampofo is facing charges of conspiracy to cause harm and assault on a public officer.