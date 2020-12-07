Ghana polls: Mahama points to hitches as he casts ballot

Ghana’s ex president John Dramani Mahama who is one of the two frontrunners in Monday’s presidential election has pointed to election day hitches while voting in his home town of Bole, in the north of the country.Wearing a white dress and donning a face mask, Mahama, 62 observed Covid-19 protocols at a polling station before casting his ballot at 10am local time.

A calm Mahama told a throng of journalists that while the voting has been going on peacefully, he is concerned that the names of those thought to have registered at specific polling areas have not been found as they showed up to vote.

He said those affected have found it difficult to be identified despite having registered in their respective polling stations.

Mahama claimed that even his own security detail who has been affected by this hitch although he like the presidential hopeful has been registered in the same polling area.

The National Democratic Congress candidate said the same misfortune had fallen on a woman at the same polling station when she was turned away because her name could not be found on the voters register in the area.

Incumbent president Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to cast his vote shortly.

17 million people have been registered to vote for a president and 275 legislators in 38,622 polling centres spread across the country.

Ghanaians are voting amid soaring cases of the deadly coronavirus, prompting strict adherence to social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols including face masks.