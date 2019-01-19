Ghana Ports Authority offers $10,000 bounty over killers of top official

Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) is offering a ¢50,000 (US$10,000) bounty to anyone who provides accurate information that would lead to the arrest of the killers of its Public Affairs Manager Mrs. Josephine Tanor Asante.Mrs Asante was trailed and killed at her home at Afienya near Tema, the habour city with the police saying her body was found with stab wounds at her Emefs Estate apartment which she shared with her 12-year-old son and a 22-year old houseboy.

She was said to have been attacked in her bedroom soon after she returned from the party on Saturday night.

The GPHA said in a statement on Friday that it is offering ”a bounty of US$10,000 to anyone who provides the police with information that leads to the arrest of and conviction of the murderer or murderers of one of the Authority’s Managers, Mrs Josephine Asante.”

The Authority says it is shocked by the murder of Mrs Asante and will engage all resources available to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book and the amount will be offered as “a reward for any person(s) or group that will provide the first meaningful information to the police which will lead to the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s) of Mrs Josephine Asante.”

Mrs Asante’s murder shocked the whole nation and it raised security concerns in the country because her murder occurred few days after the murder of the Ghana Water Company Limited, (GWCL staff, Joseph Miigaai Jakperuk who was Deputy Distribution Manager of Accra East Region of GWCL. Fears and panic has gripped Ghanaian society following another dastard killing of an investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale on Wednesday night leading security experts to call on government to take a second look at security issues in the country.