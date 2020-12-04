Ghana: President Akufo-Addo pledges to accept verdict of election

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to accept the verdict of the people of Ghana after the December 7 general elections on Monday.Speaking after signing the peace pact with former president John Mahama and presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Friday in Accra, President Akufo-Addo said that “the peace, unity and safety of Ghanaians shall be our priority”.

The two presidential candidates of the leading political parties in Ghana, who signed the peace pact on behalf of their parties, agreed to abide by the six-point resolution read by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, and to maintain the peace before, during and after the general elections on Monday.

President Akufo-Addo assured that he was representing a political party that was founded on the strong belief that “Ghana is best governed under a constitutional arrangement that guarantees multi-parties.

“We believe in elections, we have always done and we, in the NPP, can safely claim without any fear of contradiction that every improvement that has brought more widespread credibility to our electoral process has been at our instigation.”

He recalled that he had participated in this event on two previous occasions and stressed that “on previous occasions, I have held to my part of the peace pact, and, on this third occasion as President of the Republic, I will do the same”.

Local media reports said that the signing ceremony was attended by eminent personalities, including Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel and Head of the United Nation Office for West Africa, Mrs Johnson Ellen Sirleaf, former Liberian President and Head of ECOWAS Observer Team, Ms Diana Acconcia, Head of European Union Delegation to Ghana, Mrs Jean Mensa, the Chairperson, Electoral Commission, the leadership of the two major political parties, the clergy, traditional authorities, civil society organizations, heads of security agencies, the diplomatic community and the media.