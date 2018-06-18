Ghana President announces roadmap to improve small-scale mining

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday announced in Accra that his administration was in the process of fashioning out a modality to enhance small-scale mining to help eliminate illegal mining activities.As a result, government will put out a comprehensive roadmap, including the lifting of the ban on small-scale mining, to deal with the threat of illegal mining on a permanent basis.

The comprehensive roadmap, according to the President, would involve the reclaiming and re-afforestation of mined-out areas, the restoration of impacted water bodies, and strict supervision of the processes of awarding mining licenses and associated permits.

The roadmap, in addition, will incorporate the establishment of a mercury pollution abatement project, the implementation of alternative livelihood projects, systematic control of the engagement of excavators and other mining equipment in mining areas, and continued formalisation and regulation of the small-scale mining sector.

Addressing a workshop for traditional and religious leaders, and stakeholders on the elimination of illegal mining in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo said, “When the ban is lifted, you will have a responsibility, as was successfully discharged in the days of our forefathers, to continue to help preserve our lands, water bodies and environment.”