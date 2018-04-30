Ghana: Press awash with denial of gay legalisation

The denial from the Presidency in Ghana of the allegation of legalising gay marriages dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Monday.The Ghanaian Times and several private newspapers focused on the issue, which was raised by the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

A statement signed by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin, said the claim by the NDC scribe was baseless and intended to deceive the good people of Ghana.

“We will neither ask for an apology or retraction from the NDC General Secretary, we will rather appeal to Ghanaians to once again ignore the falsehoods of the NDC and urge Mr. Asiedu Nketia to concentrate his energies on uniting his divided and discredited party,” he said.

The Daily Graphic for its part says the National Accreditation Board of Ghana has urged the various technical universities in the country to withdraw students who do not possess the necessary qualifications.