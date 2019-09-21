Ghana press beams spotlight on controversial computer placement system, others

The Computerized School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) which is used by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to enroll students into the Senior High Schools in the country for 2019/2020 academic year was marred with so many controversies.This has put parents and guardians in precarious situation as they moved from one centre to another to look for placement for the children.

It is for this reason and other consideration that state-owned Daily Graphic use its editorial on Saturday to drum home about the need to make the system work to alleviate the suffering and anxiety parents and their wards go through.

According to the paper some students and their parents have been hurt beyond measures because some students had the required aggregate for their preferred schools but they were not placed there at all while others were not placed in any school and had to struggle to be placed.

The paper further called on affected parents to accept the apology of the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and move forward.

The paper therefore asks the managers of education about what steps they are taken to avoid such awkward situation which made some parents to collapse at centres and unnecessary students’ anxieties in the subsequent years.

The Ghanaian Times in its editorial called for the protection of the voters register to ensure credible election in the country. According to the paper it was sad that many people failed to check their names on the voters’ register when the Electoral Commission embarked on the exercise which was supposed to have ended on 10 September but was extended to 17 September.

The paper was of the view that the exercise which was meant to clean the register for December local election did not achieve this as low patronage was recorded which does augur well for Ghana’s democracy.