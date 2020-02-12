Ghana press beams spotlight on govt agric efforts

The press in Accra on Wednesday focuses on the government’s plans to introduce a special purpose vehicle to offer credit facilities to farmers and agribusiness operators.The Ghanaian Times said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who made this known, explained that the facilities are aimed at resolving the challenge farmers and agribusinesses face in accessing credit facilities.

He was quoted saying that failure to gain access to credit facilities over the years has restricted the agricultural sector from expanding.

The paper reported that while Ivory Coast chalks about $16 billion from its agricultural sector, Ghana records on the average $2billion from it.

The Ghanaian leader has therefore assured farmers that his administration would soon announce an initiative in that direction.

To this end Akufo-Addo held talks with his Food and Agriculture minister to map out a strategy with which to support the agricultural sector and boost growth.

Meanwhile the Daily Graphic has quoted the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Mr. Hayford Atta Krufi as calling for a deliberate national programme to help change the mindset of citizens towards investing in pension schemes.