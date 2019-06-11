Ghana: Press focuses on 11 percent hike in port charges

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on tension at the Tema Port in Ghana following the proposal by the Meridian Port Services (MPS) for an increase of 11 percent in container handling charges.The Daily Graphic reports that the MPS is expected to take over the operations at the Tema Port on concession and has proposed for the increase, raising anxiety among some port workers.

A letter from the MPS to the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Mr. Michael Lugeje, a copy of which was sighted by the newspaper, asked the authority to increase the port tariffs by 11 percent, which include marine, cargo and terminal charges, to reflect the provision of concession agreement and contract, after slapping 9.1 percent increase on handling tariffs.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says a survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana has revealed that over 180 members of Parliament would be voted out in 2020 elections for non-performance.

It came out that only 95 could retain their seats if elections were held on Tuesday.

The survey was done in 375 electoral areas and sampled the views of 27,500 electorates, revealing that Members of Parliament in the Savannah Region have the most support from their constituents.