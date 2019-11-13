Ghana: Press focuses on 2020 budget, $600m cocoa board loan agreement

The Ghanaian press on Wednesday focuses on the preview of the 2020 budget and the $600 million Cocobod agreement.The Daily Graphic says, “2020 Budget today… will reform tax structure”, predicting that tax reforms will be necessary to create a platform to enhance private sector growth.

The newspaper said a source at the Finance Ministry had hinted that the areas to be considered is the review of tax exemption regime, which some critics have seen as a leakage on the government’s revenue inflows.

The Graphic also reports that the Ghana Cocobod has officially signed a $600-million loan agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) in South Africa.

The amount is assist the Cocobod to procure cocoa crops for the 2019/2020 season.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has revealed that government was committed to the financial sector clean up and the recent action taken by the Security and Exchange Commission to revoke the licenses of 53 fund and asset management institutions.