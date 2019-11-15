Ghana: Press focuses on $66m savings by government

The Ghanaian press on Friday highlights the savings target of $66 million by the government from the introduction of Common Tariff Platform (CP), which has been introduced to ensure call traffic monitoring in the telecommunications industry.The Business and Financial Times and the Daily Graphic said the amount would be realised over a five-year period, according to the Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

“So far, the results that it has achieved is evident of less cost and more value for the state,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said.

Before the introduction, the minister explained, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the National Communication Authority (NCA) paid in excess of $2.5 million every month for revenue assurances traffic monitoring for mobile network operators.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says the Management of the Meridian Port Services (MPS), a concessionaire to Tema Port, has ceded 20 percent of container retention cargo volumes to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

This, according to the newspaper, will help forestall any anticipated job losses, following the concession.