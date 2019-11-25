Ghana: Press focuses on 70th anniversary awards of Journalists association

Published on 25.11.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the 70th anniversary awards

of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, Daily Guide and others focused on the historic

event, which was organised by the GJA to recognise hard working journalists, whose

line of work have positively impacted the society.

The overall Best 2018 Journalist Award went to Ms. Doreen Hammond, who is with

the Graphic Communications Group Limited.

In all, 162 awards were presented to deserving individuals and organisations.

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, reiterated the government’s

commitment to promoting the safety of journalists in the country.

He disclosed that the government was partnering the GJA on devising a mechanism

to protect journalists and provide capacity building programmes for them.

He condemned attacks on journalists, saying that it was a threat to the country’s

democracy and the general well-being of the people.

The President of the GJA, Mr. Roland Affail Monney, commended journalists for their

dedication to duty and urged them to uphold the ethics of the profession.