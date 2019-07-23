Ghana: Press focuses on abolition of political vigilantism

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the passing of the legislation to abolish political vigilantism, which has become a worrisome threat to Ghanaian politics in recent times.The Daily Graphic says, “Vigilantism outlawed…Parliament passes bill”, adding that Parliament has passed the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill, 2019 into law awaiting Presidential Assent to become effective.

The Parliament unanimously voted in favour of the bill on Monday after the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, requested for voting on the issue in the House.

The bill was laid before Parliament by Ms. Glorai Akuffo, the Attorney General on April 11, 2019, under a certificate of urgency.

The Chronicle, for its part, says the Police have begun a manhunt for the Paramount Chief of Upper Discove in the Western Region, Obremong Hima Dekyi, for allegedly assaulting Nana Kwesi Agyeman, the Paramount Chief for Lower Discove.

He was allegedly attacked by masked men and stripped off the regalia and currently on admission at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region.

Nana Kwesi Agyeman was allegedly dragged to the palace of Obrempong Hima Dekye by masked men, and was later rescued by the police.

Following the rescue, the police have mounted a search for the paramount chief, who has bolted.