Ghana: Press focuses on activities to mark Nkrumah’s 110 birthday

The 110 birthday celebration of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah dominates the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Monday.The Ghanaian Times highlighting the 110 birthday celebration of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah on Monday said the 110 birthday of Ghana’s first president, was marked on Saturday, with Monday declared a public holiday in honour of the man, who led the country to gain independence from British rule.

According to the newspaper, Dr. Nkrumah was born on September 21, 1909 and became the General Secretary of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) until 1949, when he broke away to form the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) with cockerel as it symbol.

It also said that Nkrumah’s party eventually became the vehicle for the prosecution of the nationalist struggle that led the country to independence on 6 March, 1957.

It added that Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day was previously celebrated as the Founder’s Day instituted by late President John Evans Atta Mills in 2010, but it was changed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo through Public Holiday Amendment Bill last year to Founders Day for August 4 to include also those, who were beside Nkrumah when he declared the country independent..

The Daily Graphic reports that Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has called on African governments to work hard to make the continent attractive by creating opportunities for the youth to live, work and create wealth and prosperity in Africa.

The newspaper quoted President Nana Addo as saying this at a lecture at the Princeton University in the Unites States of America last Friday.

“The irony is that Africa should really not be in this conundrum. There are good reasons we should be able to get ourselves out of the hole and onto the part of hope and prosperity,” the Daily Graphic quoted Ghanaian President as saying.