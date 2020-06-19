Ghana: Press focuses on amendment of Covid-19 policy, $219m basic school investment

The amendment to the National COVID-19 Discharge Policy by the Ghana Health Service and the investment of $219 million in basic schools to improve quality education are the leading stories in Ghanaian newspapers on Friday.The Graphic reports that the Ghana Health Service has announced an amendment to the National COVID-19 Discharge Policy to conform with global modifications made by the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) to its existing guidelines.

The adoption of the modification is to help reduce treatment cost and decongest treatment facilities.

The report added that under the old policy, COVID-19 patients, after testing positive for the first time, remained in the treatment centre until a second test came out negative before they were allowed to go home within a minimum period of 21 days.

The newspaper also reports that the government and the World Bank are to invest $219 million under the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) to improve the quality of education in 10, 000 selected low-performing basic schools across the country.

The project, which also has the support of the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) and the Global Partnerships for Education, will also provide a comprehensive set of interventions to address constraints, from teaching to learning, in schools and ultimately strengthen equity and accountability in the education sector.

The Ghanaian Times says that the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) and four other entities have failed to pay a total of US$310.34 million into the Petroleum Holding Fund.

The report said that the Auditor General (A-G), Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo, said in his report to Parliament that Ghana Gas owed US$308.77 million for gas supplied by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The A-G report was on the management of petroleum funds for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and that the A-G estimated the amount of penalties due from the default to be US$10.79 million as per section 3(4) of the Petroleum Revenue Management ACT 2011 (Act 815).

The newspaper also reports that the Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday conducted a pilot voters’ registration exercise at the Accra Ridge Church to test its Biometric Verification Systems for the upcoming December polls.

The pilot was to ascertain the durability of the equipment towards a successful registration exercise scheduled for June 30.

According to the Ghanaian Times, the equipment was in good condition during the duration of the exercise, which commenced from 8:30am till 4pm.

The report added that the prospective voters spent about five minutes to go through the electoral processes at either of the two registration centres mounted at the premises, with a maximum of 20 voters observing COVID-19 precautionary measures and hygienic protocols.

The Times also reports that REDAVIA, a global market leader in solar power for businesses, has signed COVID-19 Resilience leases with two institutions offering them six months of free solar to withstand the COVID crisis.

The institutions are Emigoh Ghana Ltd and Methodist University College Ghana.

A statement issued by the company in Accra said “the management at Methodist University College Ghana had been searching for an alternative energy solution for some time now, but other providers were unable to meet their requirements.”

“Methodist University College Ghana, President Akwasi Asabere-Ameyaw was thrilled when REDAVIA offered his institution the opportunity to reduce carbon emissions while also making savings that can be reinvested into the university,” it said.

Stephen Eku, CEO of Emigoh, said, “After working for years to create a premium, sustainable food supply chain, I am delighted to partner with a company like REDAVIA that will allow us to also reduce our carbon footprint in a cost-efficient way.”