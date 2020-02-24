Ghana: Press focuses on bloody clash on Cape Coast university campus

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on the clash between two halls at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in the Central Region, resulting in injuries on three students and destruction of property.The Ghanaian Times reports that some students affiliated to the Atlantic Hall (ATL) and Oguaa Hall last Saturday attacked each other, resulting in the destruction of property of the university.

The incident occurred during the Oguaa Hall Junior Common Room (JCR) week celebration.

The newspaper was told by the UCC Police Commander, DSP Adamu Awal, that the police were not able to make any formal arrests due to poor visibility at the time the incident happened.

The Central Regional Police Commander, DSP Irene Oppong, told journalists that the police have started investigations into the matter.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, says the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has revealed that the duration for both junior and high schools education has not been revised.

It has therefore dismissed rumours that that duration has been review from three years to four years respectively.