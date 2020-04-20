Ghana: Press focuses on call for new global financial system, others

The Ghanaian press on Monday zooms in on the call by Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta for a new global financial architecture that will rebuild growth across the world and the contributions to the National COvid-19 Trust Fund.The state-owned Daily Graphic reports that the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori Atta, has called for the design of a new global financial architecture that will help institute a new global public good and rebuild growth across the world.

He said that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as the international community should quickly address the issue of economic revival, the global supply chain as well as healthcare systems in poorer countries as a result of the overwhelming impact of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The newspaper also gave prominence to the contributions to the National COvid-19 Trust Fund and reported that 19 organizations and individuals, including the Bank of Ghana have donated money, vehicle and other items valued at GHC12.6million (about $2.29 million) to the fund to support the efforts of the government to bring down the negative effects of the pandemic in the country.

The Graphic added that following the closure of educational institutions, some of the institutions are using learning management systems, emails, video conferencing and social media platforms such as WhatAspps to organize lectures.

The Ghanaian Times, on the other hand, reported that two soldiers snatched the camera belonging to the Times reporter in Kumasi for allegedly taking photos of the soldiers enforcing the lockdown order in Kumasi.

The newspaper also reported that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has cut the sod for the construction of the first 100-bed Isolation Treatment facility in Accra as part of efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in Ghana.