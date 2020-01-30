Ghana: Press focuses on call for stronger policy rate

Published on 30.01.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on the call by the International

Monetary Fund (IMF) on the government to tighten the policy rate to help

stabilise the local currency, the Cedi.The Business and Financial Times reports that the IMF noted that it would be prudent

for the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to adopt a tighter stance on the policy rate to help

stabilise the exchange rate.

The IMF therefore asked the bank to consider maintaining or increasing it in

order as it prepares to announce a new policy rate on Friday.

The call has come in the wake of the drop in inflation rate from 8.2 percent in

November 2019 to 7.9 in December 2019.

The Ghana Cedi also depreciated by 13 percent against the US dollar in the last

quarter of 2019.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the

citizens to report officials suspected to be corrupt to his administration for

investigations.

He noted that various cases of corruption reported have been investigated or being

investigated and promised that no official, who has compromised his stance on

corruption will be dealt with.