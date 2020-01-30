Ghana: Press focuses on call for stronger policy rate

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on the call by the International
Monetary Fund (IMF) on the government to tighten the policy rate to help
stabilise the local currency, the Cedi.The Business and Financial Times reports that the IMF noted that it would be prudent
for the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to adopt a tighter stance on the policy rate to help
stabilise the exchange rate.
The IMF therefore asked the bank to consider maintaining or increasing it in
order as it prepares to announce a new policy rate on Friday.
The call has come in the wake of the drop in inflation rate from 8.2 percent in
November 2019 to 7.9 in December 2019.
The Ghana Cedi also depreciated by 13 percent against the US dollar in the last
quarter of 2019.
The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the
citizens to report officials suspected to be corrupt to his administration for
investigations.
He noted that various cases of corruption reported have been investigated or being
investigated and promised that no official, who has compromised his stance on
corruption will be dealt with.