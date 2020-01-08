Ghana: Press focuses on call for tolerance, national unity

The Ghanaian press in Accra on Wednesday focuses on the call on Ghanaians to uphold tolerance and national unity as part of the activities to mark Constitution Day.The Daily Graphic reports that the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged Ghanaians to be mindful of the spirit of unity, tolerance, peace and national cohesion as the country gets ready for the December 7 general elections.

“We urge the youth, particularly political party activists, not to be misguided by some politicians and be used as vigilantes and instruments of violence. Rather, the youth should eschew acts of violence before, during and after the elections as their contribution to peaceful elections and nation building,” a statement issued by the NCCE said.

The statement was issued to mark the National Constitution Day, on Tuesday January 7, 2020. It was the second time the nation was celebrating the newly introduced holiday in Ghana.

The Commission urged the citizens to uphold the 1992 Constitution and the birth of the fourth Republic.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, says the Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, has revealed that some ambulances parked in front of the States would be commissioned on January 28, to augment the fleets of ambulances operating in the country.