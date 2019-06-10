Ghana: Press focuses on call for vigilance at country’s borders

Published on 10.06.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Monday focuses on ensuring tight security at the various borders of the country in

the face of the recent terror attack that rocked Burkina Faso and the arrest of a gunman at the border with

Burkina Faso, Hamile.The Ghanaian Times in its editorial on Monday, called for vigilance at Ghana’s borders, saying the General

Officer Commanding of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Francis Ofori, has given the assurance

that security has been beefed up at the border towns to protect the country.

The commanding officer said that national security had launched two major projects to ensure that there

was no gaps in the nation’s security, while sensitizing citizens on the need to be security conscious.

The newspaper noted that although the details of the programme was not made known, there is evidence of

increased security presence in the country’s borders in the Upper West Region.

The newspaper sees this move as a step in the right direction as it claimed that the activities of armed groups

were on the increase in the Sahel Region.

The need for beefing up security was because experts are predicting the fact that terrorist groups have shifted

their attention southwards towards the west African region and Ghana was part of the targeted countries.

The Business and Financial Times, for its part, says that nearly six months after government announced a

package to bail out five local banks from collapse, the affected banks were yet to receive the support.

The government said it would support them with a GH¢2 billion ($400 million) government-guaranteed bond

to help them satisfy the capital requirements they need to operate as banks.