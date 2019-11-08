Ghana: Press focuses on call on government to bail out GBC

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the call on the government to bail out the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) from its legendary GH¢25 million ($4.5 million) electricity bill.The Daily Graphic says “NMC asks govt to bail out GBC…Owes GH¢25 million electricity bill”, adding that the Chairman of the NMC, Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, who made the call, said it would enable the state broadcaster to continue in business.

“We still need a public service broadcaster and the GBC is best suited to play that role if it is enabled and given the needed capacity to do so,” he added.

He said this when he paid a call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House, seat of government in Accra.

Mr. Ayeboafo also appealed for support from the government to enable the NMC establish its office monitoring system, adding that it needs about $3-5 million.

President Akufo-Addo, in response, directed the Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, to address the various issues raised by the NMC.