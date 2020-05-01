Ghana: Press focuses on calls for investment in research, law to protect workers from layoffs

The call for investment in research to confront future viruses, the organized labour call on government to outlaw layoffs to safeguard jobs in the face of Covid-19 dominate the headlines of Ghanaian press on Friday.The state-owned Daily Graphic reports that two of Ghana’s medical research institutions have advocated for massive injection of investment in research to prepare the country to fight infectious diseases in future.

It mentioned the two institutions as Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) in Accra and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research and stated that Covid-19 has shown that research plays a crucial role in the survival and development of a nation and the need for investment in that respect.

The newspaper quoted Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, Director of NMIMR as saying that “in the global health emergencies, Covid-19 will not be the last influenza since influenza viruses have a certain pattern that shows that there will be a new strain of virus as the years go by”.

The Graphic also reported that the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country have jumped to 2, 074 with 212 recoveries and 17 deaths.

On the other hand, the Ghanaian Times reported that on the occasion of the celebration of the May Day, the Organised Labour urges government to outlaw layoffs to safeguard jobs in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19), which has greatly affected the economy.

The newspaper gave prominence to the restoration of services at Tema Port by GCNET and West Blue Companies, following the inability of UNIPASS Company contracted by the government to provide services for the first time of its operation at the port.

The newspaper reported that Mac Ghana, distributors of GM and Isuzu vehicles in Ghana, has presented 10 brand new vehicles, comprising Chevrolet and Cobalt saloon cars as their contribution to the National Covid-19 Trust Fund.