Ghana: Press focuses on Clergy’s call for support in fight against coronavirus, others

The Ghanaian press on Friday focuses on the call by the Clergy to the general public to join the fight against coronavirus, Easter celebration and the deadly virus and the petition by the Ghana Journalists Association and other institutions to the government over the stimulus packages.The Ghanaian Times reports that the Clergy in Ghana have admonished Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the directives and measures by the government to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

According to the newspaper, separate messages ahead of the Easter festivities, the Clergy said that Ghana’s plans to halt the spread of the disease would fail if the citizenry does not support and collaborate with the authorities leading the fight.

The Daily Graphic, on the other hand, went to town with the banner headline “Covid-19 continues to bite:Easter Activities on ice” and reported that this year’s Easter celebration has suffered an unprecedented disruption, unleashed by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), but that is not stopping Christians from observing the occasion in solitude.

The newspaper stated that Ghana, like any other part in the world, has announced sweeping restrictions on movements and the observation of social distancing as some of the measures to contain the virus.

The Spectator also reported that Christians have been urged to remain resolute amid crisis of unusual Easter celebration for the first time in ages.

The Ghanaian Times reported that four media associations have jointly petitioned the government to include the media in stimulus packages announced to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on households and business community.

The organizations are Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspapers Association of Ghana (PRINGPAG) and the Association of Women in the Media (ASWIM).

According to the newspaper, these institutions petitioned President Nana Addo indicated that the Covid-19 pandemic was having a toll on the media houses despite journalists’ incessant contributions to the fight against the deadly virus. It added that some of the media houses are unable to pay the salaries of their workers.