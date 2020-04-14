Ghana: Press focuses on COVID-19 and Easter celebration, cost of free water

The state-owned Daily Graphic reports that there were no congregational services to mark the Resurrection on Sunday on April 12, this year owing to the ban on public gatherings.According to the newspaper, churches, therefore used radio, TV and social media platforms, especially Facebook, to broadcast Easter messages to their members.

The Daily Graphic again reported that the free water supply to Ghanaians for three months announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as a result of the partial lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus will cost Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) almost GHC300 million (about $55 million) throughout the period.

The GWCL explained that their average monthly bill amount to GHC95 million (about $17.3 million) and this the government has to mobilize 55 million dollars to settle the bill for April, May and June.

The newspaper further reported that large crowd of people thronged Kumasi food distribution centre to take advantage of government sponsored meals meant for the vulnerable as a result of partial lockdown in Kumasi and its environs to avert further spread of the deadly virus, Covid-19.

It added that the overcrowded nature of the exercise led to the stoppage of the meal to the beneficiaries as military personnel stormed the area to disperse the crowd.