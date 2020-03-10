Ghana: Press focuses on death toll in ghastly accident

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the death of 35 persons in the ghastly accident that occurred on the Kintampo to Tamale Highway.The Ghanaian Times reports that the passengers were burnt to death, publishing a picture of two buses that rammed into each other.

The report added that the Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene, who spoke to the newspaper, said that the number of deaths recorded in the accident had risen to 35, although the police had initially put the figure at 28 on Monday morning.

According to the report, one person escaped unhurt in the accident. The report also said that the Sprinter bus collided with a Grandbird bus, resulting in a fire outbreak after the crash and that it took the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) hours to put out the fire.

The Daily Graphic for its part, published its 70th anniversary celebrations, saying the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Rt. Hon. Professor Mike Oquaye, has urged state owned enterprises to strive for independence.