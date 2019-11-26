Ghana: Press focuses on December 17 referendum

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the impending referendum slated for December 17 to decide whether district assemblies elections should be politicised.The Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times all focused on the issue, sampling public opinion on the exercise and the Parliament’s stance on the issue.

The Times says, “Majority, Minority remain divided over Dec. 17 referendum”, while the Graphic states, “Citizens join referendum debate…Ignorance, apathy, mistrust rear heads”.

The Times said the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, has accused the minority in Parliament of stabbing the government in the back with regards to the December 17 referendum.

However, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has denied the claim, saying the Majority wanted to short-change the minority by introducing Article 55 (3) into the debate after both parties agreed on the amendment of Article 243 (1).

The Graphic, for its part, sampled the opinion and reports that a lot of people have heard about the referendum, but did not have detailed information to allow them make informed decisions.