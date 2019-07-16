Ghana: Press focuses on deployment of National Service Personnel

The Ghanaian press focuses on the deployment of 77,962 persons as National Service Personnel (NSSP) to the various regions of the country to contribute to the development of the nation.The Ghanaian Times said on Tuesday that the NSSP would be undertaking their mandatory national service for the 2019/2020 year, after completing their various tertiary education to support efforts at building the nation.

The report explained that out of the number, 66,348, representing 85.1 percent were deployed to the public sector, while the private sector received 11,614, representing 14.9 percent.

It added that in a bid to promote food security, some 6,000 personnel have been posted to augment the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Policy staff.

The newspaper reports that the Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Dr. Mustapha Ussif, told a news conference in Accra on Monday, that 2,000 personnel had been added to the NSS’s poultry entrepreneurship programme, aimed at increasing the production of poultry for local consumption.

The Daily Graphic, for its part, said a former Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Mrs. Theodora Georgina Wood, has advised young people seeking political leadership positions to consider such elevations as opportunity to seek the welfare of the people they desire to lead rather than the opportunity to amass wealth for themselves.