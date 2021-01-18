Ghana: Press focuses on directive to police, others to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols

The directive by Ghanaian President to the police and other security services to collaborate and strictly enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols, following an upsurge in the number of active cases dominates the headlines of Ghanaian press on Monday.The Graphic reports that the police and other security services will collaborate to strictly enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols, following an upsurge in the number of active cases, coupled with the discovery of new variants of the pandemic in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced last night that he had directed the police to enforce the wearing of face masks in public and related directives, while the regulatory agencies would undertake random checks to ensure conformity with COVID-19 rules.

“I have instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to direct officers, men and women of the Police Service to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing at all public places and in public transport.

“They are also to ensure the closure of all night clubs, pubs, cinemas and beaches that may be operating in defiance of the law. They will be assisted by the other security agencies if need be,” the President said in his 22nd broadcast to the nation on Ghana’s Enhanced Response to the COVID-10 pandemic.

He charged people at marketplaces and workplaces and operators of public transport to also conduct their activities in accordance with the hygiene and safety protocols.

The newspaper says that the Cuban Trained Ghanaian Graduates Association (ESBECAN) has commended the late former President Jerry John Rawlings for fostering a good relationship with the people of Cuba that led to the training of rich manpower for the country.

They said there were thousands of professionals trained in Cuba who were making huge impacts and differences in the country and said Ghana’s association and close ties with Cuba should be maintained and improved.

The President of the association, Alhaji Musah Swallah, said this when the Esbecans held a candlelight vigil and memorial service to celebrate the life of the late former President Rawlings for his great vision which had impacted on the lives of members of the association.

In 1983, following consultations between Ghana, led by former President Rawlings, and Cuba, some Ghanaian students travelled to Cuba as pioneer students of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial School on the Isle of Youth in Cuba.

Over the last 30 years, more than 2,000 Ghanaian students have benefited from government scholarships and graduated from various institutions in Cuba as medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, biomedical scientists, engineers, architects, veterinary doctors, journalists, agronomists, accountants, economists, statisticians, computer scientists and many more.

The occasion to honour the former President for nurturing such a vision brought together many members of the association, his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings; two of his daughters, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, as well as some members of the Diplomatic Corps and Cuban diplomats.

They also recounted many sacrifices the former President made to ensure they excelled while in Cuba.

The Times reports that Parliamentary has constituted a 20-member Committee of Selection, to oversee the nomination of members to the 11 Standing Committees of the House.

The Committee, pursuant to Standing Order 152, would also see to the composition of the 16 Select Committees of the House, groupings and associations.

Chaired by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the committee is expected to present its report to the plenary of the House within 10 sitting days of its composition in line with Standing Order 151(2).

The 19 other members of the Committee comprise of nine New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs), including Leader of the Majority Group, and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and eight National Democratic Congress MPs, led by MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.

A report of the leadership of the House approved on Friday underscored the importance of the Committees for the effective delivery of the Parliament.