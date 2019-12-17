Ghana: Press focuses on district assembly elections

The elections into the District Assemblies dominate the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Tuesday.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and others all gave prominence to the District Assembly elections, saying that about 57,030 people have offered themselves to be elected to fill the various position at the local assembly and district assembly levels.

The Electoral Commission said on Monday that it was ready for the elections, which are expected to take place in 6,700 electoral areas.

The newspapers also reported that 48,000 police officers had been deployed to the various polling centres to maintain law and order.

In other stories, the Ghanaian Times said the Minority in Parliament has hinted of its plan to boycott the vetting of the new Chief Justice, scheduled for Saturday.