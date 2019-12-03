Ghana: Press focuses on district assembly elections

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the announcement that district assemblies election will come off as planned.The Daily Graphic says, “Assembly elections to come off as planned – EC” and that the Electoral Commission (EC) has assured members of the public that the suspension of the December 17 referendum will not affect the assembly elections.

The EC said the chain of activities remain intact for the elections, the Deputy Chairman of the EC, Mr. Samuel Tettey, told the newspaper in an interview.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday evening announced the withdrawal of a bill in Parliament seeking to change some aspects of the constitution to allow partisan politics to be introduced into district assembly elections, which have been non-partisan for the past 27 years.

The Ghanaian Times, for its part, said 10 more secessionists have been arrested in the Upper West Region.

They are believed to be part of the Homeland Security Group Foundation (HSGF) that recently declared the Volta and Oti Regions in Ghana independent.