Ghana: Press focuses on donation of vehicles to police service

The Ghanaian press on Friday highlights the donation of 109 vehicles to the Ghana Police Service (GPS) at a ceremony in Accra.The Ghanaian Times reports that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia handed over the vehicles, made up of buses, pick-ups, ambulances and water tankers as part of government’s effort to support the police service with logistics to work effectively.

He noted the importance of law and order in the society adding that

“we are all familiar with stories where someone was robbed and they wanted the police to come but the local police station may not have a vehicle and a private person would have to transport the police, this is not the type of police service we deserve”.

He announced that 109 more vehicles are expected to arrive in three months to increase the number of vehicles available to the police service.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong Boamah, said that his outfit had struggled in the past in the discharge of its duties owing to limited logistics.

The Daily Graphic for its part, says the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has banned the use of cellular devices during examination at the various examinations centres.

The ban is extended to invigilators and it comes into immediate effect, the Head of the National Office of WAEC, Mrs. Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, has revealed.