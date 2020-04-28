Ghana: Press focuses on Fall armyworm invasion

The Ghanaian press on Tuesday focuses on the threat of the invasion of the Fall armyworm in eight regions of the country.The Ghanaian Times reports that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has predicted that the Fall Armyworm (FAW) invasion will continue to pose a threat to the food security of the country.

It has the potential to threaten the livelihood of some small holder maize farmers.

A statement published by the newspaper said MoFA surveillance has picked some pockets of FAW infections on maize being cultivated in some irrigation fields in the Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono East, Central, Eastern, Greater Accra and Western regions.

The statement noted that early detection of the worms could help reduce the spread of the FAW and urged farmers to report signs of invasion to the nearest Agriculture Office.

In other stories, the newspaper said the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra has started production of mass personal protective equipment to compliment efforts aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.