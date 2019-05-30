Ghana: Press focuses on flooding in Accra

Published on 30.05.2019 at 13h21 by APA News

The Ghanaian press on Thursday focuses on another flooding in the capital

city, which resulted from heavy downpour.The Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times and others, highlighted the menace and published

pictures of vehicles stuck in flood waters with people walking through flood waters

that had risen to the knee level.

The two newspapers cited the Kwame Nkrumah interchange area, where

the Odaw River perennially floods, causing serious traffic jam to most parts of the city.

The Graphic reported that a man, known as Amadu, was swept away by flood waters

and that his body has not been seen by the National Disaster Management

Organisation (NADMO) as the search for his body continues.

The four-hour downpour also affected other areas such as Kansehie First Light,

East Legon, American House Area and other parts, where residents are stranded.

The Business and Financial Times said Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has

revealed that government has begun a process to automate land records and that

a new base map for the country is being developed to replace the old one.